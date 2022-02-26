How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-9
123 points
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State
- The Cavaliers put up 63.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles put up an average of 71 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.
- Reece Beekman is tops on his team in assists per contest (5), and also posts 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Kihei Clark averages 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Armaan Franklin posts 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 25.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kadin Shedrick averages 7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills is the Seminoles' top scorer (12.7 points per game), and he averages 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
- The Seminoles get 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Matthew Cleveland.
- Anthony Polite leads the Seminoles in rebounding (5.5 per game), and produces 9.7 points and 2.5 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans is putting up a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.2 points and 2 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Malik Osborne is posting 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
