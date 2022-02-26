How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -9 123 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State

The Cavaliers put up 63.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles put up an average of 71 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Reece Beekman is tops on his team in assists per contest (5), and also posts 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kihei Clark averages 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Armaan Franklin posts 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 25.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kadin Shedrick averages 7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Florida State Players to Watch