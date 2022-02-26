Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 23, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-10 ACC) will visit the Virginia Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7 ACC) after losing five straight road games. The contest starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

Virginia vs Florida State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-9

123 points

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Florida State

  • The Cavaliers put up 63.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 71.3 the Seminoles give up.
  • The Seminoles put up an average of 71 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • The Seminoles have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner paces the Cavaliers with 15.3 points per game and 7 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.
  • Reece Beekman is tops on his team in assists per contest (5), and also posts 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Kihei Clark averages 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Armaan Franklin posts 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 25.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Kadin Shedrick averages 7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is the Seminoles' top scorer (12.7 points per game), and he averages 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds.
  • The Seminoles get 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Matthew Cleveland.
  • Anthony Polite leads the Seminoles in rebounding (5.5 per game), and produces 9.7 points and 2.5 assists. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayquan Evans is putting up a team-high 2.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 8.2 points and 2 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Malik Osborne is posting 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Florida State at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Drake in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17762763
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; North Texas Mean Green forward Thomas Bell (4) drives to the basket during the second half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a free throw against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Dashawn Davis (13) dribbles up the floor during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drake vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (5) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard Jake Heidbreder (3) and center Lucas Moerman (35) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drexel vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy