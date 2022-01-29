Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots a free throw against Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

  • The Seminoles score 72.9 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.6 the Hokies allow.
  • The Hokies score an average of 69.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
  • The Seminoles make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Hokies have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The Seminoles leader in points and assists is Caleb Mills, who puts up 13.4 points per game along with 2.7 assists.
  • Florida State's best rebounder is Malik Osborne, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
  • The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 1.2 threes per game.
  • Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts has averaged 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Keve Aluma counts for 15.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Virginia Tech's squad.
  • Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
  • Mutts (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia Tech while Aluma (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Syracuse

W 76-71

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

W 79-78

Home

1/20/2022

North Florida

W 86-73

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

W 61-60

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

L 75-61

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/2/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/5/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/12/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

2/15/2022

Clemson

-

Home

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-73

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

W 62-59

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

L 68-63

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

L 78-68

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

L 78-75

Home

1/29/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/2/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

2/7/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/12/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Virginia Tech at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
