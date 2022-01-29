Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) will try to continue a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech
- The Seminoles score 72.9 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.6 the Hokies allow.
- The Hokies score an average of 69.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- The Seminoles make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- The Hokies have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles leader in points and assists is Caleb Mills, who puts up 13.4 points per game along with 2.7 assists.
- Florida State's best rebounder is Malik Osborne, who averages 6.5 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
- The Seminoles get the most three-point shooting production out of Mills, who makes 1.2 threes per game.
- Mills and John Butler lead Florida State on the defensive end, with Mills leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Butler in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts has averaged 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Keve Aluma counts for 15.8 points per game, making him the top scorer on Virginia Tech's squad.
- Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
- Mutts (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia Tech while Aluma (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Syracuse
W 76-71
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
W 79-78
Home
1/20/2022
North Florida
W 86-73
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
W 61-60
Away
1/26/2022
Georgia Tech
L 75-61
Away
1/29/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/5/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/12/2022
North Carolina
-
Away
2/15/2022
Clemson
-
Home
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-73
Home
1/19/2022
NC State
W 62-59
Away
1/22/2022
Boston College
L 68-63
Away
1/24/2022
North Carolina
L 78-68
Away
1/26/2022
Miami
L 78-75
Home
1/29/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/2/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
2/7/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/12/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia
-
Home