Florida State goes for its third straight win Tuesday night when it travels to Wake Forest to take on the Demon Deacons.

Florida State picked up a huge win on Saturday night when it beat NC State 83–81 in a close game. The game marked the Seminoles' first ACC win and second straight overall.

How to Watch Florida State at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Seminoles had been struggling as they had lost three in a row, including a loss in their ACC opener to Syracuse, but have started playing better in wins against Lipscomb and the Wolfpack.

On Tuesday night, they will try and get that second conference win against a Wake Forest team that is coming off a loss to Miami.

The loss to the Hurricanes was the second straight defeat for the Demon Deacons and dropped their ACC record to 1–2. The back-to-back losses snapped a five-game winning streak for them and has slowed down a very surprising start.

Despite the losses, Wake Forest has been competitive in both games. The Demon Deacons will look to avoid losing their third ACC game Tuesday.

