Publish date:
How to Watch Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Florida State
- The Demon Deacons record 80.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 67.4 the Seminoles allow.
- The Seminoles' 74.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 69.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have made.
- The Seminoles' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces his squad in points (20.1), rebounds (6.4) and assists (5.2) per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia averages 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 60.7% from the field.
- Daivien Williamson averages 12.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Dallas Walton puts up 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor.
- Isaiah Mucius averages 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Malik Osborne is the Seminoles' top scorer (12.5 points per game) and rebounder (7.1), and posts 0.6 assists.
- Caleb Mills is putting up 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.
- Anthony Polite is averaging a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.
- Matthew Cleveland gives the Seminoles 8.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rayquan Evans gets the Seminoles 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
4
2022
Florida State at Wake Forest
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)