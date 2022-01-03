Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

The Demon Deacons record 80.5 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 67.4 the Seminoles allow.

The Seminoles' 74.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 69.3 the Demon Deacons give up.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have made.

The Seminoles' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams paces his squad in points (20.1), rebounds (6.4) and assists (5.2) per game, shooting 54.7% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia averages 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 60.7% from the field.

Daivien Williamson averages 12.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dallas Walton puts up 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Isaiah Mucius averages 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Florida State Players to Watch