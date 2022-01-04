Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Alabama

The Gators record just 1.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (72.9).

The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 59.9 the Gators allow.

This season, the Gators have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who averages 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.

Appleby leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford scores 16.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is JD Davison with 4.4 per game.

Shackelford averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson Tide.

Ellis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 North Florida W 85-55 Home 12/12/2021 Maryland L 70-68 Away 12/18/2021 South Florida W 66-55 Home 12/22/2021 Stony Brook W 87-62 Home 1/5/2022 Alabama - Home 1/8/2022 Auburn - Away 1/12/2022 LSU - Home 1/15/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/19/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Home

Alabama Schedule