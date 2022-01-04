Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Alabama

    • The Gators record just 1.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (72.9).
    • The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 59.9 the Gators allow.
    • This season, the Gators have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
    • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who averages 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Appleby leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford scores 16.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.
    • Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is JD Davison with 4.4 per game.
    • Shackelford averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson Tide.
    • Ellis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    W 85-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    W 66-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    W 87-62

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    W 83-82

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    L 92-78

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 65-59

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Davidson

    L 79-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    W 73-68

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Alabama at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

