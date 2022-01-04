Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-3, 0-0 SEC) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Florida vs. Alabama
- The Gators record just 1.1 more points per game (74.0) than the Crimson Tide allow (72.9).
- The Crimson Tide put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 59.9 the Gators allow.
- This season, the Gators have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who averages 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 10.0 PPG scoring average.
- Appleby leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford scores 16.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama's leader in rebounds is Keon Ellis with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is JD Davison with 4.4 per game.
- Shackelford averages 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson Tide.
- Ellis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Alabama while Charles Bediako (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
W 85-55
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
L 70-68
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
W 66-55
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
W 87-62
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Houston
W 83-82
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
L 92-78
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
W 65-59
Home
12/21/2021
Davidson
L 79-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
W 73-68
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
-
Away
1/11/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/15/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
1/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/22/2022
Missouri
-
Home