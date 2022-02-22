How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas

The 77.3 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.3 more points than the Gators allow (64.0).

The Gators' 69.7 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 67.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.

The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

The Razorbacks leader in points and assists is JD Notae, who puts up 18.5 points per game to go with 3.4 assists.

Arkansas' best rebounder is Jaylin Williams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.

Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton puts up 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Tyree Appleby's assist statline leads Florida; he records 3.7 assists per game.

Myreon Jones knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.

Florida's leader in steals is Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.7 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Mississippi State W 63-55 Home 2/8/2022 Auburn W 80-76 Home 2/12/2022 Alabama L 68-67 Away 2/15/2022 Missouri W 76-57 Away 2/19/2022 Tennessee W 58-48 Home 2/22/2022 Florida - Away 2/26/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/26/2022 Kentucky - Home 3/2/2022 LSU - Home 3/5/2022 Tennessee - Away

