Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) celebrates from the bench during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas

  • The 77.3 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.3 more points than the Gators allow (64.0).
  • The Gators' 69.7 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 67.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • The Razorbacks leader in points and assists is JD Notae, who puts up 18.5 points per game to go with 3.4 assists.
  • Arkansas' best rebounder is Jaylin Williams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
  • Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton puts up 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Tyree Appleby's assist statline leads Florida; he records 3.7 assists per game.
  • Myreon Jones knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
  • Florida's leader in steals is Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.7 per game).

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Mississippi State

W 63-55

Home

2/8/2022

Auburn

W 80-76

Home

2/12/2022

Alabama

L 68-67

Away

2/15/2022

Missouri

W 76-57

Away

2/19/2022

Tennessee

W 58-48

Home

2/22/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/26/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/26/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

3/2/2022

LSU

-

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 62-57

Home

2/9/2022

Georgia

W 72-63

Home

2/12/2022

Kentucky

L 78-57

Away

2/15/2022

Texas A&M

L 56-55

Away

2/19/2022

Auburn

W 63-62

Home

2/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia

-

Away

3/1/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

3/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Arkansas at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy