How to Watch Florida vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (17-10, 7-7 SEC) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4 SEC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Arkansas
- The 77.3 points per game the Razorbacks record are 13.3 more points than the Gators allow (64.0).
- The Gators' 69.7 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 67.1 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Gators' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gators have shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- The Razorbacks leader in points and assists is JD Notae, who puts up 18.5 points per game to go with 3.4 assists.
- Arkansas' best rebounder is Jaylin Williams, who averages 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
- Notae makes more threes per game than any other member of the Razorbacks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Notae is Arkansas' leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton puts up 15.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Gators, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Tyree Appleby's assist statline leads Florida; he records 3.7 assists per game.
- Myreon Jones knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
- Florida's leader in steals is Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Castleton (2.7 per game).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Mississippi State
W 63-55
Home
2/8/2022
Auburn
W 80-76
Home
2/12/2022
Alabama
L 68-67
Away
2/15/2022
Missouri
W 76-57
Away
2/19/2022
Tennessee
W 58-48
Home
2/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/26/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
3/2/2022
LSU
-
Home
3/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Ole Miss
W 62-57
Home
2/9/2022
Georgia
W 72-63
Home
2/12/2022
Kentucky
L 78-57
Away
2/15/2022
Texas A&M
L 56-55
Away
2/19/2022
Auburn
W 63-62
Home
2/22/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia
-
Away
3/1/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
3/5/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
