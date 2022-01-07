Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
Key Stats for Auburn vs. Florida
- The Tigers record 18.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Gators give up (61.7).
- The Gators' 73.7 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Gators' opponents have hit.
- The Gators have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 58.8% from the field.
- Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers with 15.7 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.
- Wendell Green Jr. posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- K.D. Johnson posts 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is No. 1 on the Gators in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. gets the Gators 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Anthony Duruji gives the Gators 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Tyree Appleby leads the Gators in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones gets the Gators 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Florida at Auburn
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
