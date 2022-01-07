Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Florida

  • The Tigers record 18.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Gators give up (61.7).
  • The Gators' 73.7 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Gators' opponents have hit.
  • The Gators have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Walker Kessler puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 58.8% from the field.
  • Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers with 15.7 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.
  • Wendell Green Jr. posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • K.D. Johnson posts 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is No. 1 on the Gators in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. gets the Gators 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Duruji gives the Gators 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Tyree Appleby leads the Gators in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myreon Jones gets the Gators 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Florida at Auburn

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) tries to get control of the puck in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

18 minutes ago
Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives against Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

29 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

30 minutes ago
Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

33 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy