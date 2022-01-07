Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) celebrates with guard Lior Berman (24) against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers (13-1, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (9-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Auburn Arena

Key Stats for Auburn vs. Florida

The Tigers record 18.6 more points per game (80.3) than the Gators give up (61.7).

The Gators' 73.7 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 64.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Gators' opponents have hit.

The Gators have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler puts up a team-best 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 58.8% from the field.

Jabari Smith is tops on the Tigers with 15.7 points per game and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 6.4 rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. posts a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also posting 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

K.D. Johnson posts 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 2.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Devan Cambridge is putting up 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Florida Players to Watch