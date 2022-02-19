Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC) will host the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) after winning five straight home games. The contest tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Auburn

  • The Tigers put up 16.4 more points per game (80.5) than the Gators give up (64.1).
  • The Gators score an average of 70.0 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have hit.
  • The Gators' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 15.8 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Wendell Green Jr. leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.0 in each contest.
  • Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • K.D. Johnson and Kessler lead Auburn on the defensive end, with Johnson leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Kessler in blocks averaging 4.7 per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton averages 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Gators, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Florida's assist leader is Tyree Appleby with 3.8 per game. He also scores 10.1 points per game and grabs 2.2 rebounds per game.
  • Myreon Jones hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gators.
  • Florida's leader in steals is Phlandrous Fleming Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Castleton with 2.7 per game.

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Alabama

W 100-81

Home

2/5/2022

Georgia

W 74-72

Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

L 80-76

Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

W 75-58

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

W 94-80

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

Missouri

W 66-65

Away

2/5/2022

Ole Miss

W 62-57

Home

2/9/2022

Georgia

W 72-63

Home

2/12/2022

Kentucky

L 78-57

Away

2/15/2022

Texas A&M

L 56-55

Away

2/19/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/22/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia

-

Away

3/1/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

3/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Auburn at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
