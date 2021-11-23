Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Florida Gators (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Cal

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Cal

Last year, the Gators averaged 74.2 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed.

The Golden Bears averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Gators allowed their opponents to score (70.3).

The Gators made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

Florida Players to Watch

Tre Mann put up 16.0 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.

Colin Castleton pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.9 points per game last season.

Noah Locke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Tyree Appleby averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Castleton compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.

Andre Kelly grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown notched 3.1 assists per contest.

Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Elon W 74-61 Home 11/14/2021 Florida State W 71-55 Home 11/18/2021 Milwaukee W 81-45 Home 11/22/2021 Cal - Home 11/28/2021 Troy - Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma - Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern - Home 12/8/2021 North Florida - Home 12/12/2021 Maryland - Away

Cal Schedule