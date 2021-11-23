Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Florida Gators (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Cal
- Last year, the Gators averaged 74.2 points per game, 5.0 more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed.
- The Golden Bears averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game last year (65.4) than the Gators allowed their opponents to score (70.3).
- The Gators made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Tre Mann put up 16.0 points per game last season to go with 3.5 assists.
- Colin Castleton pulled down an average of 6.1 boards in each contest while scoring 11.9 points per game last season.
- Noah Locke knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Tyree Appleby averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Castleton compiled 2.1 rejections per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Andre Kelly grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown notched 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Kelly compiled 0.5 rejections per contest.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
11/14/2021
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
11/18/2021
Milwaukee
W 81-45
Home
11/22/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
L 80-67
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
L 55-52
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
W 75-70
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 75-68
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
