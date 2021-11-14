Publish date:
How to Watch Florida vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Florida Gators (0-0) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Florida vs. Florida State
- Last year, the 74.2 points per game the Gators recorded were 5.0 more points than the Seminoles allowed (69.2).
- The Seminoles scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.
- Last season, the Gators had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.4% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Seminoles' opponents made.
- The Seminoles shot 47.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Tre Mann scored 16.0 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Colin Castleton averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
- Noah Locke made 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Tyree Appleby averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Castleton collected 2.1 blocks per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- M.J. Walker put up 12.2 points per game last season to go with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Raiquan Gray pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Scottie Barnes notched 3.9 assists per contest.
- Walker knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Barnes and Balsa Koprivica were defensive standouts last season, with Barnes averaging 1.4 steals per game and Koprivica collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
11/14/2021
Florida State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Milwaukee
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pennsylvania
W 105-70
Home
11/14/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/17/2021
Tulane
-
Home
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
