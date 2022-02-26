Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

Florida vs Georgia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-9.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Florida

  • The Gators record 69.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.1 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.5 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 64.7 the Gators give up.
  • The Gators make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 16.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyree Appleby is tops on the Gators at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.0 points.
  • Anthony Duruji is posting 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Myreon Jones posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo is averaging a team-best 15.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Braelen Bridges is averaging a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 63.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • Aaron Cook is the Bulldogs' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he puts up 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
  • Noah Baumann is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim is putting up 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Florida at Georgia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
6 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
6 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy