How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Florida -9.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia vs. Florida

The Gators record 69.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.1 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs' 70.5 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 64.7 the Gators give up.

The Gators make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 16.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyree Appleby is tops on the Gators at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.0 points.

Anthony Duruji is posting 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Myreon Jones posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Georgia Players to Watch