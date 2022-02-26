How to Watch Florida vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-9.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia vs. Florida
- The Gators record 69.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 78.1 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs' 70.5 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 64.7 the Gators give up.
- The Gators make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is tops on the Gators with 16.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds, while also putting up 1.5 assists.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyree Appleby is tops on the Gators at 3.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.1 rebounds and 11.0 points.
- Anthony Duruji is posting 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Myreon Jones posts 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo is averaging a team-best 15.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Braelen Bridges is averaging a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 63.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Aaron Cook is the Bulldogs' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he puts up 10.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
- Noah Baumann is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim is putting up 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
