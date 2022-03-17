Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) react as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) react as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Iona Gaels (25-7) go up against the Florida Gators (19-13) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Iona

  • The Gators score 70.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 68.3 the Gaels give up.
  • The Gaels' 75.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 66.1 the Gators allow.
  • This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gaels' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.3 points and 9.0 boards per game.
  • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.
  • Appleby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • The Florida steals leader is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Iona Players to Watch

  • Tyson Jolly is at the top of the Gaels scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
  • The Iona leaders in rebounding and assists are Nelly Junior Joseph with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Elijah Joiner with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
  • Jolly averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
  • Joseph is at the top of the Iona steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 2.0 blocks per game.

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Arkansas

L 82-74

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia

W 84-72

Away

3/1/2022

Vanderbilt

W 82-78

Away

3/5/2022

Kentucky

L 71-63

Home

3/10/2022

Texas A&M

L 83-80

Away

3/16/2022

Iona

-

Home

Iona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Canisius

W 72-65

Home

2/27/2022

Rider

W 67-61

Away

3/3/2022

Manhattan

L 74-72

Away

3/5/2022

Quinnipiac

W 79-61

Home

3/9/2022

Rider

L 71-70

Home

3/16/2022

Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Round: Iona at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904183
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Flames

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898247
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Kings

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17898185
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) fouls Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) on a shot during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the floor after being fouled by the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy