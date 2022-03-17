How to Watch Florida vs. Iona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iona Gaels (25-7) go up against the Florida Gators (19-13) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Iona
- The Gators score 70.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 68.3 the Gaels give up.
- The Gaels' 75.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 66.1 the Gators allow.
- This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Gaels' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gaels' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.3 points and 9.0 boards per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.8 PPG.
- Appleby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Florida steals leader is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Iona Players to Watch
- Tyson Jolly is at the top of the Gaels scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also grabs 4.8 rebounds and dishes out 2.3 assists per game.
- The Iona leaders in rebounding and assists are Nelly Junior Joseph with 8.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.9 points and 1.5 assists per game) and Elijah Joiner with 3.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
- Jolly averages 1.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gaels.
- Joseph is at the top of the Iona steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 2.0 blocks per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Arkansas
L 82-74
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia
W 84-72
Away
3/1/2022
Vanderbilt
W 82-78
Away
3/5/2022
Kentucky
L 71-63
Home
3/10/2022
Texas A&M
L 83-80
Away
3/16/2022
Iona
-
Home
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Canisius
W 72-65
Home
2/27/2022
Rider
W 67-61
Away
3/3/2022
Manhattan
L 74-72
Away
3/5/2022
Quinnipiac
W 79-61
Home
3/9/2022
Rider
L 71-70
Home
3/16/2022
Florida
-
Away
