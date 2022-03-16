How to Watch Florida vs. Iona NIT First Round

Skip to main content

How to Watch NIT First Round, Iona vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After coach Mike White bolted for Georgia, Florida hosts Iona to open the NIT on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Al Pinkins gets his first taste of life in the first chair when he leads Florida (19-13) into the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. The Gators host Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Iona (25-7), which fell short of a second straight NCAA Tournament bid under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

How to Watch Iona vs. Florida Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Iona vs. Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament, dropping an 83-80 overtime decision to Texas A&M on Thursday. Then, on Selection Sunday, White dropped a bombshell on the program by bolting to Georgia to replace fired coach Tom Crean.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons with the Gators, leading them to four NCAA tournaments. Florida reached the Elite Eight in 2017, but failed to advance past the first weekend since. That includes a second-round loss to Oral Roberts last year.

The Gaels were heavy favorites in the MAAC Tournament before they were stunned by Rider in the quarterfinals. The Broncs took the lead with 7.3 seconds remaining and Iona turned the ball over on its final possession.

This is just the second meeting between the Gaels and Gators and the first since Dec. 20, 1985. Iona scored a 71-70 victory in that long-ago matchup.

Florida, the third seed in their quadrant of the bracket, is led by senior forward Colin Castleton, a transfer from Michigan who averages 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Gaels, who are 37-13 in two seasons under Pitino, are powered by SMU transfer guard Tyson Jolly (14.6 points per game) and Nigerian sophomore forward Nelly Junior Joseph (12.9 points and 8.1 boards a night).

The winner advances to face second-seeded Xavier, which escaped with a 72-68 win over Cleveland State on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

NIT First Round, Iona vs. Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17898222
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Jazz

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17664023
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch First Four: DePaul vs. Dayton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
beyond-the-edgecast-768x432-crop-1
entertainment

How to Watch On the Edge Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts3 minutes ago
USATSI_17868033
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs. Iona NIT First Round

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
USATSI_17897817
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Spurs

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy