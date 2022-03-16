How to Watch Florida vs. Iona NIT First Round

After coach Mike White bolted for Georgia, Florida hosts Iona to open the NIT on Wednesday night.

Interim coach Al Pinkins gets his first taste of life in the first chair when he leads Florida (19-13) into the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night. The Gators host Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Iona (25-7), which fell short of a second straight NCAA Tournament bid under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

How to Watch Iona vs. Florida Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Florida lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament, dropping an 83-80 overtime decision to Texas A&M on Thursday. Then, on Selection Sunday, White dropped a bombshell on the program by bolting to Georgia to replace fired coach Tom Crean.

White was 142-88 in seven seasons with the Gators, leading them to four NCAA tournaments. Florida reached the Elite Eight in 2017, but failed to advance past the first weekend since. That includes a second-round loss to Oral Roberts last year.

The Gaels were heavy favorites in the MAAC Tournament before they were stunned by Rider in the quarterfinals. The Broncs took the lead with 7.3 seconds remaining and Iona turned the ball over on its final possession.

This is just the second meeting between the Gaels and Gators and the first since Dec. 20, 1985. Iona scored a 71-70 victory in that long-ago matchup.

Florida, the third seed in their quadrant of the bracket, is led by senior forward Colin Castleton, a transfer from Michigan who averages 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Gaels, who are 37-13 in two seasons under Pitino, are powered by SMU transfer guard Tyson Jolly (14.6 points per game) and Nigerian sophomore forward Nelly Junior Joseph (12.9 points and 8.1 boards a night).

The winner advances to face second-seeded Xavier, which escaped with a 72-68 win over Cleveland State on Tuesday night.

