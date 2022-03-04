Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC) are at home in SEC action against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Kentucky

  • The 70.7 points per game the Gators put up are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.8).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 80.4 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.4 the Gators allow.
  • This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 48.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 43.6% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
  • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dishing out 3.8 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
  • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Appleby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
  • The Florida steals leader is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.9 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.
  • Sahvir Wheeler's assist statline paces Kentucky; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.
  • Kellan Grady is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Tshiebwe is at the top of the Kentucky steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Texas A&M

L 56-55

Away

2/19/2022

Auburn

W 63-62

Home

2/22/2022

Arkansas

L 82-74

Home

2/26/2022

Georgia

W 84-72

Away

3/1/2022

Vanderbilt

W 82-78

Away

3/5/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Tennessee

L 76-63

Away

2/19/2022

Alabama

W 90-81

Home

2/23/2022

LSU

W 71-66

Home

2/26/2022

Arkansas

L 75-73

Away

3/1/2022

Ole Miss

W 83-72

Home

3/5/2022

Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Kentucky at Florida

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy