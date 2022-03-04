How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC) are at home in SEC action against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Kentucky

The 70.7 points per game the Gators put up are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.8).

The Wildcats put up an average of 80.4 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.4 the Gators allow.

This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 43.6% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dishing out 3.8 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.

The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Appleby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

The Florida steals leader is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Kentucky Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.9 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.

Sahvir Wheeler's assist statline paces Kentucky; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.

Kellan Grady is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Tshiebwe is at the top of the Kentucky steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Texas A&M L 56-55 Away 2/19/2022 Auburn W 63-62 Home 2/22/2022 Arkansas L 82-74 Home 2/26/2022 Georgia W 84-72 Away 3/1/2022 Vanderbilt W 82-78 Away 3/5/2022 Kentucky - Home

Kentucky Schedule