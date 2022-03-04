How to Watch Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (19-11, 9-8 SEC) are at home in SEC action against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Florida vs. Kentucky
- The 70.7 points per game the Gators put up are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (65.8).
- The Wildcats put up an average of 80.4 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.4 the Gators allow.
- This season, the Gators have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 41.0% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.8% from the field, 5.2% higher than the 43.6% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dishing out 3.8 assists per game while scoring 11.4 PPG.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Appleby, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- The Florida steals leader is Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Oscar Tshiebwe with 16.9 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.
- Sahvir Wheeler's assist statline paces Kentucky; he dishes out 7.0 assists per game.
- Kellan Grady is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wildcats, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Tshiebwe is at the top of the Kentucky steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.8 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Texas A&M
L 56-55
Away
2/19/2022
Auburn
W 63-62
Home
2/22/2022
Arkansas
L 82-74
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia
W 84-72
Away
3/1/2022
Vanderbilt
W 82-78
Away
3/5/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Tennessee
L 76-63
Away
2/19/2022
Alabama
W 90-81
Home
2/23/2022
LSU
W 71-66
Home
2/26/2022
Arkansas
L 75-73
Away
3/1/2022
Ole Miss
W 83-72
Home
3/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
