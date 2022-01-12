Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. LSU

The 73.6 points per game the Gators score are 17.2 more points than the Tigers allow (56.4).

The Tigers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up to opponents.

The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).

The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Florida Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who accumulates 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10 PPG.

Myreon Jones leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Appleby and Castleton lead Florida on the defensive end, with Appleby leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Castleton in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

Tari Eason is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.1 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.

The LSU leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Days with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Xavier Pinson with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).

Days hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

LSU's leader in steals is Pinson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.3 per game).

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Maryland L 70-68 Away 12/18/2021 South Florida W 66-55 Home 12/22/2021 Stony Brook W 87-62 Home 1/5/2022 Alabama L 83-70 Home 1/8/2022 Auburn L 85-73 Away 1/12/2022 LSU - Home 1/15/2022 South Carolina - Away 1/19/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/24/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/26/2022 Tennessee - Away

LSU Schedule