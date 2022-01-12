Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-5, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 LSU Tigers (14-1, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. LSU

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. LSU

  • The 73.6 points per game the Gators score are 17.2 more points than the Tigers allow (56.4).
  • The Tigers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up to opponents.
  • The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (34.9%).
  • The Tigers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

Florida Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who accumulates 15.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dispensing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10 PPG.
  • Myreon Jones leads the Gators in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Appleby and Castleton lead Florida on the defensive end, with Appleby leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Castleton in blocks averaging 2.4 per contest.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Tari Eason is the top scorer for the Tigers with 15.1 points per game. He also adds 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game to his stats.
  • The LSU leaders in rebounding and assists are Darius Days with 7.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Xavier Pinson with 4.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game).
  • Days hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
  • LSU's leader in steals is Pinson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eason (1.3 per game).

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Maryland

L 70-68

Away

12/18/2021

South Florida

W 66-55

Home

12/22/2021

Stony Brook

W 87-62

Home

1/5/2022

Alabama

L 83-70

Home

1/8/2022

Auburn

L 85-73

Away

1/12/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/15/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/24/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Louisiana Tech

W 66-57

Away

12/22/2021

Lipscomb

W 95-60

Home

12/29/2021

Auburn

L 70-55

Away

1/4/2022

Kentucky

W 65-60

Home

1/8/2022

Tennessee

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

-

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

LSU at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) finishes his shot with a follow through poking Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) in the eyes in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) unable to block a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
drake basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois State at Drake

3 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy