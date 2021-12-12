The Gators take on the Terrapins in a battle of two storied college basketball programs.

The No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (5-4). These are two storied college programs that have had less success in recent years, but are looking to get back on top of the sport. These two teams have not shared the same court since December 2003, when Florida won in overtime and was the No. 1 team in the country.

How to Watch Florida at Maryland in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Gators grabbed a strong early season non-conference win over the Ohio State Buckeyes behind 31 bench points. This season the Gators are a unique team in college basketball, where their top six rotation players are seniors, with a junior as the seventh. They do not rely on freshmen or even sophomore’s on a game-by-game basis to impact winning. Those seven are the only ones playing at least 10+ minutes a night.

Senior Colin Castleton is the leader of the group, averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks on the inside. The Floridian is on pace to be an all-conference level player in the SEC.

On the other side, the Terrapins are being led by Danny Manning, who has coached one game as the head coach after Mark Turgeon resigned this season after starting 5-3. Manning takes over a veteran team with a balanced offense.

Hopefully Manning can get the Terrapins on the right track, which could start tonight with a massive upset.

