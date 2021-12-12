Florida vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Xfinity Center.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida -5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Florida

The 74.1 points per game the Gators record are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (66.7).

The Terrapins score an average of 68.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.1 the Gators allow.

The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Terrapins have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton averages 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.

Myreon Jones averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Duruji puts up 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is posting 10.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per game (2.4), and also puts up 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch