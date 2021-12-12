Florida vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Florida vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Xfinity Center.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida

    Florida vs Maryland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Florida

    • The 74.1 points per game the Gators record are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (66.7).
    • The Terrapins score an average of 68.6 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 59.1 the Gators allow.
    • The Gators make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
    • The Terrapins have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton averages 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.
    • Myreon Jones averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Anthony Duruji puts up 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is posting 10.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
    • Tyree Appleby is tops on his team in assists per game (2.4), and also puts up 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Donta Scott is averaging a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 10.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 38.2% of his shots from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
    • Fatts Russell leads the Terrapins in assists (3.7 per game), and puts up 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Qudus Wahab is putting up 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 60.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Eric Ayala is the Terrapins' top scorer (13.1 points per game), and he produces 2.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
    • Hakim Hart is averaging 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    Florida at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

