SEC foes meet when the Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Mississippi State

The 72.5 points per game the Gators score are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).

The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up.

The Gators are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.4 points and 9.1 boards per game.

Tyree Appleby leads Florida in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 9.1 points per contest.

The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar racks up enough points (17.9 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.

Shakeel Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.

Moore (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while D.J. Jeffries (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Stony Brook W 87-62 Home 1/5/2022 Alabama L 83-70 Home 1/8/2022 Auburn L 85-73 Away 1/12/2022 LSU L 64-58 Home 1/15/2022 South Carolina W 71-63 Away 1/19/2022 Mississippi State - Home 1/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/24/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/26/2022 Tennessee - Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 2/2/2022 Missouri - Away

