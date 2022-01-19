Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) shoots a layup as Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) and forward Colin Castleton (12) attempted to defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes meet when the Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: SECN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Mississippi State

  • The 72.5 points per game the Gators score are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
  • The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up.
  • The Gators are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.4 points and 9.1 boards per game.
  • Tyree Appleby leads Florida in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 9.1 points per contest.
  • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar racks up enough points (17.9 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.
  • Moore (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while D.J. Jeffries (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Stony Brook

W 87-62

Home

1/5/2022

Alabama

L 83-70

Home

1/8/2022

Auburn

L 85-73

Away

1/12/2022

LSU

L 64-58

Home

1/15/2022

South Carolina

W 71-63

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/24/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Missouri

-

Away

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Winthrop

W 84-63

Home

12/29/2021

Arkansas

W 81-68

Home

1/8/2022

Ole Miss

L 82-72

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

W 88-72

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

W 78-76

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

-

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Mississippi State at Florida

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
