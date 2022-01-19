How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC foes meet when the Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Florida vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Mississippi State
- The 72.5 points per game the Gators score are 7.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
- The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 63.4 the Gators give up.
- The Gators are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 43.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.4 points and 9.1 boards per game.
- Tyree Appleby leads Florida in assists, averaging 3.6 per game while also scoring 9.1 points per contest.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar racks up enough points (17.9 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 11.1 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
- Shakeel Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Moore (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Mississippi State while D.J. Jeffries (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
W 87-62
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama
L 83-70
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
L 85-73
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
L 64-58
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
W 71-63
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/24/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Missouri
-
Away
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Winthrop
W 84-63
Home
12/29/2021
Arkansas
W 81-68
Home
1/8/2022
Ole Miss
L 82-72
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
W 88-72
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
W 78-76
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Away