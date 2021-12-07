Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Florida Ospreys (2-8) will try to end an eight-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Florida Gators (6-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    Key Stats for Florida vs. North Florida

    • The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are just 2.0 more points than the Ospreys allow (73.4).
    • The Ospreys' 66.5 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 58.3 the Gators allow.
    • The Gators are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.7 points and 10.1 boards per game.
    • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.
    • Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Carter Hendricksen is at the top of the Ospreys scoring leaderboard with 11.6 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
    • North Florida's leader in rebounds is Jadyn Parker with 4.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jose Placer with 2.9 per game.
    • Hendricksen is consistent from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • North Florida's leader in steals is Chaz Lanier with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker with 1.3 per game.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Cal

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    W 84-45

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 74-67

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    North Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Webber International

    W 103-43

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Kentucky

    L 86-52

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida International

    L 84-69

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Edward Waters

    W 103-57

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    L 76-41

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Trinity Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Florida National

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    North Florida at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
