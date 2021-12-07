Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Florida Ospreys (2-8) will try to end an eight-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Florida Gators (6-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. North Florida
- The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are just 2.0 more points than the Ospreys allow (73.4).
- The Ospreys' 66.5 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 58.3 the Gators allow.
- The Gators are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.7 points and 10.1 boards per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.
- Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Carter Hendricksen is at the top of the Ospreys scoring leaderboard with 11.6 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
- North Florida's leader in rebounds is Jadyn Parker with 4.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jose Placer with 2.9 per game.
- Hendricksen is consistent from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 2.4 made threes per game.
- North Florida's leader in steals is Chaz Lanier with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker with 1.3 per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Cal
W 80-60
Home
11/24/2021
Ohio State
W 71-68
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
W 84-45
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
L 74-67
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
12/29/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Webber International
W 103-43
Home
11/26/2021
Kentucky
L 86-52
Away
11/28/2021
Florida International
L 84-69
Away
12/2/2021
Edward Waters
W 103-57
Home
12/5/2021
Florida Atlantic
L 76-41
Away
12/8/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/11/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
12/18/2021
Trinity Baptist
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Florida National
-
Home
1/4/2022
FGCU
-
Away