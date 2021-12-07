Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The North Florida Ospreys (2-8) will try to end an eight-game road slide when they take on the No. 20 Florida Gators (6-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. North Florida

The 75.4 points per game the Gators record are just 2.0 more points than the Ospreys allow (73.4).

The Ospreys' 66.5 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 58.3 the Gators allow.

The Gators are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.0% the Ospreys allow to opponents.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, tallying 14.7 points and 10.1 boards per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 11.3 PPG.

Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Florida steals leader is Brandon McKissic, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 3.0 rejections per contest.

North Florida Players to Watch

Carter Hendricksen is at the top of the Ospreys scoring leaderboard with 11.6 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.

North Florida's leader in rebounds is Jadyn Parker with 4.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jose Placer with 2.9 per game.

Hendricksen is consistent from three-point range and leads the Ospreys with 2.4 made threes per game.

North Florida's leader in steals is Chaz Lanier with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Parker with 1.3 per game.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Cal W 80-60 Home 11/24/2021 Ohio State W 71-68 Home 11/28/2021 Troy W 84-45 Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma L 74-67 Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 North Florida - Home 12/12/2021 Maryland - Away 12/18/2021 South Florida - Home 12/22/2021 Stony Brook - Home 12/29/2021 Ole Miss - Away 1/5/2022 Alabama - Home

North Florida Schedule