The No. 23 Florida Gators (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Florida vs. Ohio State

Last year, the Gators scored only 3.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).

The Buckeyes' 77.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.

The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.

The Buckeyes' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Florida Players to Watch

Tre Mann put up 16.0 points per game last season along with 3.5 assists.

Colin Castleton averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.

Noah Locke hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Tyree Appleby and Castleton were defensive standouts last season, with Appleby averaging 1.5 steals per game and Castleton collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell has the top spot on the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.6 points per game and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.

Justin Ahrens is the most prolific from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Wheeler (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio State while Liddell (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Elon W 74-61 Home 11/14/2021 Florida State W 71-55 Home 11/18/2021 Milwaukee W 81-45 Home 11/22/2021 Cal W 80-60 Home 11/24/2021 Ohio State - Home 11/28/2021 Troy - Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma - Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern - Home 12/8/2021 North Florida - Home 12/12/2021 Maryland - Away

Ohio State Schedule