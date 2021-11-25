Publish date:
How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Florida Gators (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for Florida vs. Ohio State
- Last year, the Gators scored only 3.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
- The Buckeyes' 77.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.
- The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
- The Buckeyes' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Tre Mann put up 16.0 points per game last season along with 3.5 assists.
- Colin Castleton averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
- Noah Locke hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Tyree Appleby and Castleton were defensive standouts last season, with Appleby averaging 1.5 steals per game and Castleton collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell has the top spot on the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.6 points per game and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Justin Ahrens is the most prolific from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Wheeler (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio State while Liddell (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
11/14/2021
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
11/18/2021
Milwaukee
W 81-45
Home
11/22/2021
Cal
W 80-60
Home
11/24/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Akron
W 67-66
Home
11/12/2021
Niagara
W 84-74
Home
11/15/2021
Bowling Green
W 89-58
Home
11/18/2021
Xavier
L 71-65
Away
11/22/2021
Seton Hall
W 79-76
Away
11/24/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/30/2021
Duke
-
Home
12/5/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Towson
-
Home
12/11/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
12/18/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
