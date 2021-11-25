Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Florida Gators (4-0) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Ohio State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Ohio State

    • Last year, the Gators scored only 3.1 more points per game (74.2) than the Buckeyes gave up (71.1).
    • The Buckeyes' 77.2 points per game last year were 6.9 more points than the 70.3 the Gators allowed.
    • The Gators shot 47.1% from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
    • The Buckeyes' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Tre Mann put up 16.0 points per game last season along with 3.5 assists.
    • Colin Castleton averaged 6.1 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
    • Noah Locke hit an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Tyree Appleby and Castleton were defensive standouts last season, with Appleby averaging 1.5 steals per game and Castleton collecting 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Ohio State Players to Watch

    • E.J. Liddell has the top spot on the Buckeyes leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 22.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Ohio State's assist leader is Jamari Wheeler with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.6 points per game and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
    • Justin Ahrens is the most prolific from deep for the Buckeyes, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Wheeler (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Ohio State while Liddell (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Elon

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Florida State

    W 71-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 81-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cal

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    Ohio State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Akron

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Niagara

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 89-58

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 71-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 79-76

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

