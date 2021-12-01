How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

The No. 14 Gators will try to hold off the upset attempt by Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Florida is 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the SEC. The Sooners are also ranked No. 14 in the nation. The Gators have already grabbed some quality wins against Ohio State and Florida State. Outside of those, they dominated Troy, California and Milwaukee.

Oklahoma is also ranked No. 1 in the Big-12. The Sooners lost their only game of the season a couple of weeks ago to Utah State, 73-70. They beat East Carolina, Indiana State, Houston Baptist and UCF.

How to Watch Florida at Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Sooners have been dominating their opponents. They rank No. 92 in the NCAA in points scored compared to Florida, which is ranked No. 203. On the flip side, the Gators rank No. 79 in rebounds per game with 39.2 on average.

It is going to be a shootout between the Gators' leading scorer Colin Castleton and the Sooners' leading scorer Tanner Groves. Castleton also leads his team in rebounds per game, averaging 10 for a double-double.

Florida should be able to pull this one out. The Gators are nationally ranked for a reason, and they will likely prove it here.

