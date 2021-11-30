Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center.

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida

    Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Florida

    • The 75.9 points per game the Sooners put up are 20.2 more points than the Gators allow (55.7).
    • The Gators score an average of 76.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 59.3 the Sooners give up.
    • This season, the Sooners have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.
    • The Gators have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

    Oklahoma Players to Watch

    • Tanner Groves posts a team-high 14.9 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.0 assists and 8.6 points.
    • Elijah Harkless posts 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Goldwire puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 51.0% from the field.
    • Umoja Gibson posts 11.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton is the Gators' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and rebounder (10.0), and posts 2.3 assists.
    • Myreon Jones is putting up 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
    • The Gators get 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Anthony Duruji.
    • Tyree Appleby is the Gators' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds.
    • The Gators receive 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Phlandrous Fleming Jr..

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Florida at Oklahoma

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
