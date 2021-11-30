Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center

Key Stats for Oklahoma vs. Florida

The 75.9 points per game the Sooners put up are 20.2 more points than the Gators allow (55.7).

The Gators score an average of 76.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 59.3 the Sooners give up.

This season, the Sooners have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 39.0% of shots the Gators' opponents have made.

The Gators have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Sooners have averaged.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Tanner Groves posts a team-high 14.9 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Hill paces the Sooners at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.0 assists and 8.6 points.

Elijah Harkless posts 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jordan Goldwire puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, shooting 51.0% from the field.

Umoja Gibson posts 11.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Florida Players to Watch