Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) shoots the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (12-8) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Oklahoma State

  • The 71.3 points per game the Gators average are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys give up (66.0).
  • The Cowboys put up 5.6 more points per game (69.4) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (63.8).
  • The Gators make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • The Cowboys' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Gators have allowed to their opponents.

Florida Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who accumulates 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
  • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Appleby, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele has racked up 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Cowboys leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Avery Anderson III scores 11.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and averages 2.1 assists per game.
  • Keylan Boone is reliable from deep and leads the Cowboys with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma State's leader in steals is Anderson with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Moussa Cisse with 1.8 per game.

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

South Carolina

W 71-63

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

W 80-72

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

W 61-42

Home

1/24/2022

Ole Miss

L 70-54

Away

1/26/2022

Tennessee

L 78-71

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Missouri

-

Away

2/5/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/9/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/12/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/15/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Texas Tech

L 78-57

Away

1/15/2022

Baylor

W 61-54

Away

1/19/2022

TCU

W 57-56

Home

1/22/2022

Texas

L 56-51

Away

1/26/2022

Iowa State

L 84-81

Home

1/29/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/2/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/8/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/12/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

2/14/2022

Kansas

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oklahoma State at Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) dribbles while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O Bannon Jr. (5) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Delaware Towson Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at James Madison in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy