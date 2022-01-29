How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (12-8) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Oklahoma State
- The 71.3 points per game the Gators average are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys give up (66.0).
- The Cowboys put up 5.6 more points per game (69.4) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (63.8).
- The Gators make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Cowboys' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Gators have allowed to their opponents.
Florida Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gators is Colin Castleton, who accumulates 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.9 assists per game to go with his 10.1 PPG scoring average.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Appleby, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Isaac Likekele has racked up 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, putting him atop the Cowboys leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Avery Anderson III scores 11.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma State scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.8 rebounds and averages 2.1 assists per game.
- Keylan Boone is reliable from deep and leads the Cowboys with 1.3 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma State's leader in steals is Anderson with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Moussa Cisse with 1.8 per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
South Carolina
W 71-63
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-72
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
W 61-42
Home
1/24/2022
Ole Miss
L 70-54
Away
1/26/2022
Tennessee
L 78-71
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Missouri
-
Away
2/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/9/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/12/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/15/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Texas Tech
L 78-57
Away
1/15/2022
Baylor
W 61-54
Away
1/19/2022
TCU
W 57-56
Home
1/22/2022
Texas
L 56-51
Away
1/26/2022
Iowa State
L 84-81
Home
1/29/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/2/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/8/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/12/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
2/14/2022
Kansas
-
Away
