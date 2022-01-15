Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

Florida vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-4.5

142.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida

  • The Gators put up 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Gamecocks give up (67.3).
  • The Gamecocks' 72.5 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 63.4 the Gators allow.
  • The Gators are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton leads his team in both points (15.8) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also posts 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Duruji is averaging 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyree Appleby leads his team in assists per contest (3.5), and also averages 9.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Myreon Jones puts up 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 34.8% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 9 points and 0.5 assists.
  • The Gamecocks receive 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from James Reese.
  • Devin Carter gives the Gamecocks 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Florida at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17485256
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

2 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) clears the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at LSU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
drexel
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Northeastern

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy