How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida
- The Gators put up 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Gamecocks give up (67.3).
- The Gamecocks' 72.5 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 63.4 the Gators allow.
- The Gators are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads his team in both points (15.8) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also posts 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Anthony Duruji is averaging 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Tyree Appleby leads his team in assists per contest (3.5), and also averages 9.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones puts up 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 34.8% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 9 points and 0.5 assists.
- The Gamecocks receive 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from James Reese.
- Devin Carter gives the Gamecocks 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
