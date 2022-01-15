How to Watch Florida vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida -4.5 142.5 points

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida

The Gators put up 5.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Gamecocks give up (67.3).

The Gamecocks' 72.5 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 63.4 the Gators allow.

The Gators are shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton leads his team in both points (15.8) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also posts 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Anthony Duruji is averaging 9.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Tyree Appleby leads his team in assists per contest (3.5), and also averages 9.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones puts up 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 34.8% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch