Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The Florida Gators (7-3) take the court against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida

The Gators score 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).

The Bulls' 56.9 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.

The Gators make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).

The Bulls' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.0 points and pulls down 9.4 boards per game.

Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.

Appleby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.

Javon Greene is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Greene (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Troy W 84-45 Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma L 74-67 Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 North Florida W 85-55 Home 12/12/2021 Maryland L 70-68 Away 12/18/2021 South Florida - Home 12/22/2021 Stony Brook - Home 12/29/2021 Ole Miss - Away 1/5/2022 Alabama - Home 1/8/2022 Auburn - Away 1/12/2022 LSU - Home

South Florida Schedule