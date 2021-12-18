Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (7-3) take the court against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida
- The Gators score 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).
- The Bulls' 56.9 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.
- The Gators make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
- The Bulls' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.0 points and pulls down 9.4 boards per game.
- Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
- Appleby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
- Javon Greene is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Greene (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Troy
W 84-45
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
L 74-67
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
W 85-55
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
L 70-68
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
12/29/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Auburn
L 58-52
Home
11/24/2021
Hampton
W 58-52
Home
11/29/2021
Boston College
L 64-49
Away
12/3/2021
South Carolina State
L 65-64
Home
12/14/2021
Austin Peay
W 60-51
Home
12/18/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
1/1/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulane
-
Away
