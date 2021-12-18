Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gators (7-3) take the court against the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida

    • The Gators score 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).
    • The Bulls' 56.9 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.
    • The Gators make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.0%).
    • The Bulls' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.0 points and pulls down 9.4 boards per game.
    • Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 2.5 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Appleby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
    • Javon Greene is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Greene (2.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    W 84-45

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 74-67

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    W 85-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    LSU

    -

    Home

    South Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Auburn

    L 58-52

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hampton

    W 58-52

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Boston College

    L 64-49

    Away

    12/3/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 65-64

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 60-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    South Florida vs. Florida

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

