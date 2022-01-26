Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-9.5
131 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Florida
- The 74.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 11.3 more points than the Gators give up (63.1).
- The Gators' 71.3 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.1% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 14.1 points per game and 3.2 assists, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.
- Kennedy Chandler averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 8.4 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
- Josiah-Jordan James averages 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 32.0% from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is No. 1 on the Gators in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and averages 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- The Gators get 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Anthony Duruji.
- The Gators get 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Phlandrous Fleming Jr..
- Tyree Appleby is the Gators' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
- The Gators get 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Myreon Jones.
