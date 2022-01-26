Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC) will try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (12-7, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee

-9.5

131 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Florida

  • The 74.4 points per game the Volunteers score are 11.3 more points than the Gators give up (63.1).
  • The Gators' 71.3 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 62.6 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.1% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 14.1 points per game and 3.2 assists, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.
  • Kennedy Chandler averages a team-best 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5.6), and also posts 8.4 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • John Fulkerson is averaging 7.5 points, 1.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
  • Josiah-Jordan James averages 5.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 32.0% from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton is No. 1 on the Gators in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and averages 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
  • The Gators get 9.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Anthony Duruji.
  • The Gators get 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Phlandrous Fleming Jr..
  • Tyree Appleby is the Gators' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • The Gators get 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Myreon Jones.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Florida at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
