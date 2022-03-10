How to Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball

Watch as the No. 9 seed Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) and the No. 8 seed Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC) look to advance in the SEC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Amalie Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida -2 134.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Florida

The Gators score just 3.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (66.7).

The Aggies score 7.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (65.5).

The Gators are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton posts 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Tyree Appleby averages a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also posting 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Duruji is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Myreon Jones is posting 9.0 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M Players to Watch