Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball

Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra (5),Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) and Texas A&M forward Ethan Henderson (10) defend a drive by Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alabama Vs Texas A M Sec Basketball

Watch as the No. 9 seed Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) and the No. 8 seed Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC) look to advance in the SEC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida

Florida vs Texas A&M Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida

-2

134.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Florida

  • The Gators score just 3.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (66.7).
  • The Aggies score 7.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (65.5).
  • The Gators are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton posts 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.
  • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyree Appleby averages a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also posting 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Anthony Duruji is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
  • Myreon Jones is posting 9.0 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson is averaging team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
  • The Aggies receive 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Tyrece Radford.
  • Henry Coleman III is the Aggies' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 10.7 points and 0.6 assists.
  • The Aggies get 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Wade Taylor IV.
  • Andre Gordon is putting up 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the LSU Tigers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: TCU vs Texas

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Rangers vs. Crvena Zvezda

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch the the 2022 Players Championship, First Round

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy