How to Watch Florida vs. Texas A&M: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 9 seed Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) and the No. 8 seed Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC) look to advance in the SEC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 12:00 PM.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-2
134.5 points
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. Florida
- The Gators score just 3.8 more points per game (70.5) than the Aggies allow (66.7).
- The Aggies score 7.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (65.5).
- The Gators are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gators have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton posts 16.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is putting up 10.7 points, 2.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Tyree Appleby averages a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also posting 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 37.7% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Anthony Duruji is putting up 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Myreon Jones is posting 9.0 points, 1.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is averaging team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is delivering 3.4 rebounds, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- The Aggies receive 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Tyrece Radford.
- Henry Coleman III is the Aggies' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 10.7 points and 0.6 assists.
- The Aggies get 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Wade Taylor IV.
- Andre Gordon is putting up 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
