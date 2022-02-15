Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida finishes a two-game road trip at Texas A&M on Tuesday night when it battles the Aggies.

Florida saw its four-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when it went to rival Kentucky and got beat 78-57.

How to Watch Florida at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Floria at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped the Gators back to .500 in the SEC at 6-6. Florida had battled back from starting just 3-5 in conference play but failed to come up with a big resume-building win at Kentucky.

Now the Gators are desperate to get a win at Texas A&M before they head home for two tough games against Auburn and Arkansas.

This is the first and only meeting of the year between the two schools and Texas A&M will look to snap an eight-game losing streak to get the win.

The Aggies have taken a tumble since starting the year 15-2 and 4-0 in the SEC. They were looking like a formidable team a month ago, but haven't won since and have seen their at-large chances get worse.

They still have some time but they have to win out if they want to have a shot.

That starts with picking up a big home win against a Florida team who is playing much better lately.

Regional restrictions may apply.

