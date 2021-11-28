Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Troy Trojans (4-2) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Troy

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy

The Gators record 75.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 66.0 the Trojans give up.

The Trojans put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Gators allow to opponents.

This season, the Gators have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

The Trojans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.8 points and grabs 10.4 boards per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.

The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.

Troy Players to Watch

The Trojans' Duke Deen puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Zay Williams is at the top of the Troy rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.7 points and tacks on 0.3 assists per game.

Deen averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.

Troy's leader in steals is Deen with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.0 per game.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Elon W 74-61 Home 11/14/2021 Florida State W 71-55 Home 11/18/2021 Milwaukee W 81-45 Home 11/22/2021 Cal W 80-60 Home 11/24/2021 Ohio State W 71-68 Home 11/28/2021 Troy - Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma - Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern - Home 12/8/2021 North Florida - Home 12/12/2021 Maryland - Away 12/18/2021 South Florida - Home

Troy Schedule