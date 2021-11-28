Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots over California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Troy Trojans (4-2) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Troy

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy

    • The Gators record 75.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 66.0 the Trojans give up.
    • The Trojans put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Gators allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Gators have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
    • The Trojans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.8 points and grabs 10.4 boards per game.
    • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.
    • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.

    Troy Players to Watch

    • The Trojans' Duke Deen puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Zay Williams is at the top of the Troy rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.7 points and tacks on 0.3 assists per game.
    • Deen averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.
    • Troy's leader in steals is Deen with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.0 per game.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Elon

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Florida State

    W 71-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 81-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Cal

    W 80-60

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    Troy Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Butler

    L 70-59

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jacksonville State

    W 69-65

    Home

    11/19/2021

    North Dakota

    L 74-72

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UT Martin

    W 80-67

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 83-78

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rust

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clinton College

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Troy at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

