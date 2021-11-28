Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Florida vs. Troy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Florida Gators (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they take on the Troy Trojans (4-2) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Troy
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Troy
- The Gators record 75.4 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 66.0 the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Gators allow to opponents.
- This season, the Gators have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
- The Trojans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.8 points and grabs 10.4 boards per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.2 PPG.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Brandon McKissic is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 3.0 per contest.
Troy Players to Watch
- The Trojans' Duke Deen puts up enough points (13.3 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Zay Williams is at the top of the Troy rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.7 points and tacks on 0.3 assists per game.
- Deen averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trojans.
- Troy's leader in steals is Deen with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.0 per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
11/14/2021
Florida State
W 71-55
Home
11/18/2021
Milwaukee
W 81-45
Home
11/22/2021
Cal
W 80-60
Home
11/24/2021
Ohio State
W 71-68
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
-
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
-
Home
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Butler
L 70-59
Away
11/16/2021
Jacksonville State
W 69-65
Home
11/19/2021
North Dakota
L 74-72
Home
11/20/2021
UT Martin
W 80-67
Away
11/22/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 83-78
Away
11/28/2021
Florida
-
Away
12/1/2021
Rust
-
Home
12/5/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/11/2021
Tennessee Tech
-
Away
12/14/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clinton College
-
Home