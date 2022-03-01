Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to SEC rival Vanderbilt.

Florida plays its last road game on Tuesday night looking to win its second straight game. The Gators took down Georgia on Saturday to get just their second win in their last five games.

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Florida at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One of those wins was a huge 63-62 victory over No. 2 Auburn a week and a half ago. That win was the biggest of the year for the Gators, but they turned around and lost to Arkansas the very next game.

Tuesday they will look to try and get back on track before finishing the year at home against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt, though, will look to send the Gators home with another loss as it tries to snap at two-game losing streak.

The Commodores have lost back-to-back close games to No. 24 Alabama and Arkansas and have now won just once in their last five games.

The slide has dropped them back to .500 at 14-14 overall and has them just 6-10 in the SEC.

They lost to Florida earlier this year 61-42 and will be looking to get revenge and send the seniors off with a big win.

