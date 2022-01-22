Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Mississippi State Bulldogs forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) defend during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. Vanderbilt

The Gators average 72.9 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 63.9 the Commodores allow.

The Commodores' 69.6 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 63.9 the Gators give up.

The Gators make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Commodores are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.7% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 14.5 points and pulls down 8.5 boards per game.

Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.

Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.

Jordan Wright is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.5 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.

Myles Stute is consistent from distance and leads the Commodores with two made threes per game.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Alabama L 83-70 Home 1/8/2022 Auburn L 85-73 Away 1/12/2022 LSU L 64-58 Home 1/15/2022 South Carolina W 71-63 Away 1/19/2022 Mississippi State W 80-72 Home 1/22/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/24/2022 Ole Miss - Away 1/26/2022 Tennessee - Away 1/29/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 2/2/2022 Missouri - Away 2/5/2022 Ole Miss - Home

Vanderbilt Schedule