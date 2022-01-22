How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-7, 2-3 SEC) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Florida Gators (11-6, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Key Stats for Florida vs. Vanderbilt
- The Gators average 72.9 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 63.9 the Commodores allow.
- The Commodores' 69.6 points per game are 5.7 more points than the 63.9 the Gators give up.
- The Gators make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Commodores are shooting 41.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.7% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 14.5 points and pulls down 8.5 boards per game.
- Florida's best passer is Tyree Appleby, who averages 3.7 assists per game to go with his 9.6 PPG scoring average.
- Myreon Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gators, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- The Florida steals leader is Appleby, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.5 points and adds 1.8 assists per game.
- Myles Stute is consistent from distance and leads the Commodores with two made threes per game.
- Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Alabama
L 83-70
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
L 85-73
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
L 64-58
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
W 71-63
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
W 80-72
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/24/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Missouri
-
Away
2/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Arkansas
W 75-74
Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
L 72-70
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
L 78-66
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
W 73-66
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
L 68-60
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/5/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/8/2022
Missouri
-
Home