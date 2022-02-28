Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) and teammates celebrate after a win against the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents square off when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) host the Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Florida

The 69.4 points per game the Commodores put up are only 4.5 more points than the Gators allow (64.9).

The Gators put up only 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (67.2).

The Commodores make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

The Gators have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also puts up 11.9 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Quentin Millora-Brown averages 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Myles Stute is posting 8.0 points, 0.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jamaine Mann is posting 5.5 points, 0.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Florida Players to Watch