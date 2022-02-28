Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
SEC opponents square off when the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-14, 6-10 SEC) host the Florida Gators (18-11, 8-8 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. Florida
- The 69.4 points per game the Commodores put up are only 4.5 more points than the Gators allow (64.9).
- The Gators put up only 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Commodores allow their opponents to score (67.2).
- The Commodores make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- The Gators have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (6.1), and also puts up 11.9 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Quentin Millora-Brown averages 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Myles Stute is posting 8.0 points, 0.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Jamaine Mann is posting 5.5 points, 0.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton is the Gators' top scorer (16.0 points per game) and rebounder (9.1), and delivers 1.7 assists.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Tyree Appleby is the Gators' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he delivers 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.
- Anthony Duruji gives the Gators 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones is putting up 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 36.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Florida at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)