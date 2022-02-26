How to Watch Fordham at Davidson in Men's College Basketball

Fordham travels to A-10 leader Davidson on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game

Fordham finished a three-game homestand on Wednesday when it knocked off La Salle 60-54. It was the Rams' second straight win after it took down George Mason last Sunday 50-47.

How to Watch Fordham at Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Rams have now won three of four and have moved to .500 overall at 13-13. They are still just 6-8 in the A-10, but they are playing as well as they have in a month.

Saturday they will look to stay hot when they take on a Davidson team they nearly upset back on January 22nd when it lost 69-66.

The Wildcats' win against Fordham was their 15th straight win, but they would lose their next game to VCU for their first conference loss.

They have gone 7-1 since that loss and currently sit 13-2 in the A-10 and a game up on both VCU and Dayton for first place in the conference.

Davidson has just three regular-season games left and is looking to close out the conference title and finish off an impressive resume for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

