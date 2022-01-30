Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fordham takes on George Washington on Sunday, with both teams struggling this season.

Fordham (9-9) will go on the road on Sunday for an Atlantic 10 contest against George Washington (6-12).

How to Watch Fordham at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Fordham at George Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fordham enters this game on a four-game losing streak, with the team's last loss coming on Tuesday against Dayton, falling 68-61. Darius Quisenberry scored 17 points on 4-for-16 shooting in the loss while grabbing five rebounds, while Josh Colon-Navarro scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

George Washington enters this game with a 2-4 conference record and is coming off of a loss to Saint Louis in its most recent game, losing 80-67. James Bishop led the way with 30 points in the loss, going 9-for-19 from the floor and added two assists, one rebound, one block and one steal. Joe Bamisile added 18 points, while Hunter Dean grabbed 10 boards.

These teams last met in March, with George Washington winning 53-49. That made it two wins in a row for George Washington in the series, which ended a four-game winning streak for the Rams in the all-time series.

