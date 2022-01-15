How to Watch Fordham at Saint Louis

Fordham looks to stay perfect in the A-10 on Saturday when it travels to Saint Louis.

Fordham hits the road on Saturday coming off back-to-back wins to start conference play. The Rams beat La Salle in their opener then had three games postponed before beating Duquesne on Wednesday 72-71.

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The wins have them 2-0 in the A-10 and 9-5 overall. They have been playing well lately as they have won six of their last eight.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to stay undefeated in conference play, but it won't be easy against a Saint Louis team that is coming off a tough loss to Dayton.

The Billikens lost their first A-10 game of the year on Tuesday when the Flyers beat them 68-63. The loss dropped them to 1-1 in the conference and 10-5 overall.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them that included a victory over Richmond in their A-10 opener and then a big 68-67 win over Iona.

Saint Louis needs this win as they can't afford a second loss already in the A-10, while Fordham is playing well and could get a big road win on Saturday.

