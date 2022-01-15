Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fordham looks to stay perfect in the A-10 on Saturday when it travels to Saint Louis.

Fordham hits the road on Saturday coming off back-to-back wins to start conference play. The Rams beat La Salle in their opener then had three games postponed before beating Duquesne on Wednesday 72-71.

How to Watch Fordham at Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Fordham at Saint Louis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins have them 2-0 in the A-10 and 9-5 overall. They have been playing well lately as they have won six of their last eight.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to stay undefeated in conference play, but it won't be easy against a Saint Louis team that is coming off a tough loss to Dayton.

The Billikens lost their first A-10 game of the year on Tuesday when the Flyers beat them 68-63. The loss dropped them to 1-1 in the conference and 10-5 overall.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for them that included a victory over Richmond in their A-10 opener and then a big 68-67 win over Iona.

Saint Louis needs this win as they can't afford a second loss already in the A-10, while Fordham is playing well and could get a big road win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Fordham at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15684592
College Basketball

How to Watch Fordham at Saint Louis

2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Louis vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
TCU Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch TCU vs Oklahoma

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17485256
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

32 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) clears the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams(15) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy