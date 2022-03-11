How to Watch Fordham vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. Davidson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Davidson will begin Atlantic 10 Championship play against No. 8 Fordham

Fordham will take on Davidson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Championship today.  The Rams were last able to knock off the George Mason Patriots by a score of 54-49.  

How to Watch Fordham vs. Davidson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Fordham vs. Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite both teams having a hard time finding the net yesterday, Fordham graduate student Chuba Ohams was able to put up 16 points in the second half to carry his team to victory.  Ohams had a total of 20 points in the game and also contributed 16 rebounds to record his ninth consecutive double-double and his school record-holding 21st double-double on the season. There is no doubt the team will look to his leadership to try and defeat Davidson.

The Davidson Wildcats had an automatic bye to the quarterfinals due to the stellar season the team has had to give them the No. 1 seed in the tournament.  

Most recently, the Wildcats handed Dayton a 76-82 loss.  Foster Loyer was able to put up 25 points for Davidson in his first game back from injury, but it was not enough to stop the Flyers. The Wildcats had come back from a 6 point deficit to regain the lead 76-75, but Dayton scored the last six points of the game to take the win.

Although Davidson won the last meeting between these two teams 66-45, with Fordham riding high after yesterday's victory, it should be a fun game to watch for Atlantic 10 fans.

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
