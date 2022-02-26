How to Watch Fordham vs. Davidson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (23-4, 13-2 A-10) will host the Fordham Rams (13-13, 6-8 A-10) after winning four straight home games. The matchup begins at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Davidson vs. Fordham
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: John M. Belk Arena
Key Stats for Davidson vs. Fordham
- The Wildcats record 76.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rams allow.
- The Rams' 66.6 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 66.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 42.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Davidson Players to Watch
- Luka Brajkovic is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also averages 14.9 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Hyunjung Lee puts up 16.7 points and 2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 6 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Foster Loyer paces the Wildcats at 3.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.3 rebounds and 16.5 points.
- Mike Jones posts 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sam Mennenga is averaging 7.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams is averaging a team-high 11.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 14 points and 1.6 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
- Darius Quisenberry is the Rams' top scorer (17.4 points per game) and assist man (2.2), and posts 4.1 rebounds.
- Antrell Charlton is the Rams' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he averages 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.
- Kyle Rose is posting 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Rams receive 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Antonio Daye Jr..
