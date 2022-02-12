How to Watch Fordham at Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Both Fordham and Duquesne have struggled this season. The Dukes have struggled a lot more having won just one conference game. They started the season 1-0 before losing eight straight games.
How to Watch Fordham vs Duquesne today:
Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022
Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Fordham is dealing with a similar issue having lost seven of its last eight games. Both teams are coming off blowout losses to A-10 opponents.
The Rams started conference play 2-0 before going on a five-game losing streak. Both teams would like to come away with a win today and try to salvage the remaining part of the season.
Fordham beat Duquesne exactly one month ago 72-71 and will be looking for the season sweep today. The Dukes are going to try and avoid that but could run into a Fordham team determined to bust out of the slump.
Davidson is almost certainly going to win the A-10, but this will be a great matchup between these two schools.
Tune in to CBSSN at 5:30 p.m. ET to see the conference action.
