Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 seed George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) are taking on the No. 8 seed Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Watch the game at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

  • The Patriots put up 71.5 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 67.1 the Rams allow.
  • The Rams' 66.8 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Patriots allow.
  • The Patriots are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams have shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.

George Mason Players to Watch

  • The Patriots scoring leader is Josh Oduro, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Patriots get the most three-point shooting production out of De'Von Cooper, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • Oduro is George Mason's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocks per game.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Darius Quisenberry is the top scorer for the Rams with 16.9 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Fordham leaders in rebounding and assists are Chuba Ohams with 11.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Antrell Charlton with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
  • Quisenberry is the most prolific from distance for the Rams, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

George Mason Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Fordham

L 50-47

Away

2/23/2022

VCU

L 72-66

Away

2/27/2022

George Washington

W 69-62

Home

3/2/2022

Davidson

L 73-62

Away

3/5/2022

UMass

L 83-80

Home

3/10/2022

Fordham

-

Away

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

La Salle

W 60-54

Home

2/26/2022

Davidson

L 66-45

Away

2/28/2022

UMass

W 85-73

Home

3/2/2022

UMass

L 81-73

Away

3/5/2022

George Washington

W 70-66

Home

3/10/2022

George Mason

-

Home

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Mason vs. Fordham

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) dribbles behind the back in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the Temple Owls, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Feb 20 Seqn
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: East Carolina at Cincinnati

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Cincinnati: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 27, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. East Carolina: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
james-harden
SI Guide

James Harden Faces the Nets for the First Time As a Sixer

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) celebrates with fans after the game against the LSU Tigers at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament, First Quarterfinal: TCU vs Texas

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Rangers vs. Crvena Zvezda

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
golf
PGA Tour

How to Watch the the 2022 Players Championship, First Round

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy