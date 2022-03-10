How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 seed George Mason Patriots (14-15, 7-9 A-10) are taking on the No. 8 seed Fordham Rams (15-15, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Watch the game at 12:00 PM.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

The Patriots put up 71.5 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 67.1 the Rams allow.

The Rams' 66.8 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 69.0 the Patriots allow.

The Patriots are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allow to opponents.

The Rams have shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.

George Mason Players to Watch

The Patriots scoring leader is Josh Oduro, who averages 18.0 per contest to go with 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.0 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

The Patriots get the most three-point shooting production out of De'Von Cooper, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Oduro is George Mason's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocks per game.

Fordham Players to Watch

Darius Quisenberry is the top scorer for the Rams with 16.9 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his stats.

The Fordham leaders in rebounding and assists are Chuba Ohams with 11.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Antrell Charlton with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Quisenberry is the most prolific from distance for the Rams, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Fordham L 50-47 Away 2/23/2022 VCU L 72-66 Away 2/27/2022 George Washington W 69-62 Home 3/2/2022 Davidson L 73-62 Away 3/5/2022 UMass L 83-80 Home 3/10/2022 Fordham - Away

Fordham Schedule