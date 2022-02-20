Fordham vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A-10 opponents meet when the George Mason Patriots (13-11, 6-5 A-10) visit the Fordham Rams (11-13, 4-8 A-10) at Rose Hill Gymnasium, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Mason

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Mason

The Patriots average 72.9 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 67.8 the Rams allow.

The Rams score only 1.7 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Patriots allow (69.3).

The Patriots make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Rams have shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.

George Mason Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Patriots this season is Josh Oduro, who averages 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Davonte Gaines is George Mason's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.3 per game, while Xavier Johnson is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.

The Patriots get the most three-point shooting production out of De'Von Cooper, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Oduro is George Mason's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.7 blocks per game.

Fordham Players to Watch

Darius Quisenberry is at the top of the Rams scoring leaderboard with 17.4 points per game. He also collects 4.1 rebounds and racks up 2.2 assists per game.

Chuba Ohams has a stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 13.5 points and 1.7 assists per game for Fordham to take the top rebound spot on the team. Antrell Charlton holds the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per matchup.

Quisenberry is reliable from deep and leads the Rams with 2.5 made threes per game.

Charlton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Fordham while Ohams (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 La Salle L 83-78 Away 2/7/2022 Richmond L 62-59 Away 2/9/2022 Richmond W 87-84 Home 2/12/2022 VCU L 85-70 Home 2/16/2022 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 75-70 Away 2/20/2022 Fordham - Away 2/23/2022 VCU - Away 2/27/2022 George Washington - Home 3/2/2022 Davidson - Away 3/5/2022 UMass - Home

Fordham Schedule