How to Watch George Washington vs Fordham

George Washington is coming off a triple-overtime win over Duquesne and hoping to carry that momentum into today against Fordham.

Fordham will be coming off an 81-73 loss to UMass and hoping to get a win over George Washington. Both of these teams are under .500 but this should be a great end-of-the-season matchup.

How to Watch George Washington Colonials vs Fordham Rams Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Rams have lost two of their last three games and are hoping to finish the season strong.

When these teams met earlier on in the season, George Washington won 64-55. Despite the Colonials being 12-16, they are 8-8 in conference play and hoping to finish the season above .500 in the A-10.

The Rams had a rough stretch to start conference play. They started the conference games 1-0. After that, they lost seven of their next eight games.

This should be a great matchup between both schools. Neither team will be making the tournament, but George Washington will not want to fall below .500 in the conference.

