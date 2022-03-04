How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) will host the George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Washington
- The Rams average 66.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Colonials give up.
- The Colonials put up just 0.6 more points per game (67.8) than the Rams allow (67.2).
- This season, the Rams have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.
Fordham Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Rams this season is Darius Quisenberry, who averages 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Antrell Charlton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- Quisenberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- James Bishop is at the top of the Colonials scoring leaderboard with 17.1 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.0 assists per game.
- George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.4 per game.
- Bishop is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Colonials, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- George Washington's leader in steals and blocks is Lindo with 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
George Mason
W 50-47
Home
2/23/2022
La Salle
W 60-54
Home
2/26/2022
Davidson
L 66-45
Away
2/28/2022
UMass
W 85-73
Home
3/2/2022
UMass
L 81-73
Away
3/5/2022
George Washington
-
Home
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Duquesne
W 73-52
Away
2/19/2022
Rhode Island
W 72-61
Home
2/22/2022
Richmond
L 84-71
Home
2/27/2022
George Mason
L 69-62
Away
3/2/2022
Duquesne
W 98-93
Home
3/5/2022
Fordham
-
Away
