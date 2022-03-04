Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) will host the George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Washington

  • The Rams average 66.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Colonials give up.
  • The Colonials put up just 0.6 more points per game (67.8) than the Rams allow (67.2).
  • This season, the Rams have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Rams this season is Darius Quisenberry, who averages 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Antrell Charlton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
  • Quisenberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop is at the top of the Colonials scoring leaderboard with 17.1 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.0 assists per game.
  • George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.4 per game.
  • Bishop is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Colonials, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • George Washington's leader in steals and blocks is Lindo with 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

George Mason

W 50-47

Home

2/23/2022

La Salle

W 60-54

Home

2/26/2022

Davidson

L 66-45

Away

2/28/2022

UMass

W 85-73

Home

3/2/2022

UMass

L 81-73

Away

3/5/2022

George Washington

-

Home

George Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Duquesne

W 73-52

Away

2/19/2022

Rhode Island

W 72-61

Home

2/22/2022

Richmond

L 84-71

Home

2/27/2022

George Mason

L 69-62

Away

3/2/2022

Duquesne

W 98-93

Home

3/5/2022

Fordham

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

George Washington at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) react after a play during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) guards him during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawksguard Kevin Huerter (3) is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy