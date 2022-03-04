How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) will host the George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. George Washington

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Fordham vs. George Washington

The Rams average 66.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.0 the Colonials give up.

The Colonials put up just 0.6 more points per game (67.8) than the Rams allow (67.2).

This season, the Rams have a 39.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.

Fordham Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Rams this season is Darius Quisenberry, who averages 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Antrell Charlton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.

Quisenberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop is at the top of the Colonials scoring leaderboard with 17.1 points per game. He also collects 2.3 rebounds and averages 2.0 assists per game.

George Washington's leader in rebounds is Ricky Lindo Jr. with 7.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Brayon Freeman with 3.4 per game.

Bishop is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Colonials, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

George Washington's leader in steals and blocks is Lindo with 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 George Mason W 50-47 Home 2/23/2022 La Salle W 60-54 Home 2/26/2022 Davidson L 66-45 Away 2/28/2022 UMass W 85-73 Home 3/2/2022 UMass L 81-73 Away 3/5/2022 George Washington - Home

George Washington Schedule