How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Long Island Sharks (1-6) will visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fordham vs. LIU
- The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Sharks give up.
- The Sharks score only 4.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Rams give up (69.6).
- This season, the Rams have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
- The Sharks have shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Antonio Daye Jr. leads the Rams in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
- Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Quisenberry, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Antrell Charlton is Fordham's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ohams leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
LIU Players to Watch
- Tyrn Flowers averages 14.4 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Sharks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaac Kante grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the LIU rebounding leaderboard.
- Flowers is dependable from distance and leads the Sharks with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Flowers' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.9 blocks per game) pace LIU on defense.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Delaware
L 81-71
Away
11/24/2021
Rice
W 84-74
Home
11/28/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 89-83
Away
12/1/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 68-46
Home
12/5/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 83-69
Away
12/9/2021
LIU
-
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/30/2021
La Salle
-
Away
1/2/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/5/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
LIU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
UConn
L 93-40
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Peter's
L 64-62
Away
11/27/2021
Delaware State
W 99-65
Home
11/30/2021
Delaware
L 75-67
Away
12/2/2021
Towson
L 72-63
Away
12/9/2021
Fordham
-
Away
12/13/2021
Merchant Marine
-
Home
12/19/2021
Army
-
Home
12/29/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Away
12/31/2021
Merrimack
-
Away
1/6/2022
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home