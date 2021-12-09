Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Long Island Sharks (1-6) will visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Key Stats for Fordham vs. LIU

The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Sharks give up.

The Sharks score only 4.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Rams give up (69.6).

This season, the Rams have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.

The Sharks have shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

Fordham Players to Watch

Antonio Daye Jr. leads the Rams in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 2.8 assists.

Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.

The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Quisenberry, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Antrell Charlton is Fordham's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ohams leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

LIU Players to Watch

Tyrn Flowers averages 14.4 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Sharks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaac Kante grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the LIU rebounding leaderboard.

Flowers is dependable from distance and leads the Sharks with 2.7 made threes per game.

Flowers' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.9 blocks per game) pace LIU on defense.

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/23/2021 Delaware L 81-71 Away 11/24/2021 Rice W 84-74 Home 11/28/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 89-83 Away 12/1/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) W 68-46 Home 12/5/2021 Saint John's (NY) L 83-69 Away 12/9/2021 LIU - Home 12/12/2021 Miami - Away 12/22/2021 Georgia Southern - Home 12/30/2021 La Salle - Away 1/2/2022 UMass - Home 1/5/2022 Saint Bonaventure - Away

