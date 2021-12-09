Skip to main content
    How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    The Long Island Sharks (1-6) will visit the Fordham Rams (6-4) after losing six road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

    How to Watch Fordham vs. LIU

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Fordham vs. LIU

    • The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are the same as the Sharks give up.
    • The Sharks score only 4.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Rams give up (69.6).
    • This season, the Rams have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
    • The Sharks have shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

    Fordham Players to Watch

    • Antonio Daye Jr. leads the Rams in points and assists per game, scoring 18.1 points and distributing 2.8 assists.
    • Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, grabbing 11.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.9 points a contest.
    • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Quisenberry, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
    • Antrell Charlton is Fordham's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ohams leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    LIU Players to Watch

    • Tyrn Flowers averages 14.4 points and tacks on 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Sharks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Isaac Kante grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the LIU rebounding leaderboard.
    • Flowers is dependable from distance and leads the Sharks with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Flowers' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.9 blocks per game) pace LIU on defense.

    Fordham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Delaware

    L 81-71

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Rice

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 89-83

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    W 68-46

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 83-69

    Away

    12/9/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    UMass

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    LIU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    UConn

    L 93-40

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Peter's

    L 64-62

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Delaware State

    W 99-65

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Delaware

    L 75-67

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Towson

    L 72-63

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Merchant Marine

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    LIU at Fordham

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

