How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (9-6, 2-1 A-10) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (10-7, 1-3 A-10) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond
- The Spiders record 74.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.0 the Rams give up.
- The Rams score only 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Spiders allow (71.8).
- The Spiders are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Richmond Players to Watch
- The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 17.6 points and pulls down 7.4 boards per game.
- Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 11.5 PPG scoring average.
- Gilyard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Antonio Daye Jr. racks up 16.8 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Rams' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Chuba Ohams is at the top of the Fordham rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.1 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
- Darius Quisenberry knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
- Fordham's leader in steals is Antrell Charlton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ohams with 2.1 per game.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Bucknell
W 81-50
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 83-56
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
L 76-69
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
W 80-72
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
L 87-84
Home
1/18/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/22/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/25/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/29/2022
VCU
-
Home
2/1/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
2/4/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
LIU
W 73-57
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
L 72-66
Away
12/30/2021
La Salle
W 69-61
Away
1/12/2022
Duquesne
W 72-71
Home
1/15/2022
Saint Louis
L 63-45
Away
1/18/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/22/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/25/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/30/2022
George Washington
-
Away
2/2/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
2/5/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away