How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (9-6, 2-1 A-10) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (10-7, 1-3 A-10) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
  Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond

  • The Spiders record 74.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.0 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams score only 0.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Spiders allow (71.8).
  • The Spiders are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Rams allow to opponents.
  • The Rams' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Richmond Players to Watch

  • The Spiders leader in points and rebounds is Tyler Burton, who scores 17.6 points and pulls down 7.4 boards per game.
  • Richmond's best passer is Jacob Gilyard, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 11.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Gilyard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spiders, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Richmond steals leader is Gilyard, who averages 3.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Burton, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Antonio Daye Jr. racks up 16.8 points and adds 3.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Rams' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Chuba Ohams is at the top of the Fordham rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.1 points and adds 1.9 assists per game.
  • Darius Quisenberry knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
  • Fordham's leader in steals is Antrell Charlton with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ohams with 2.1 per game.

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Bucknell

W 81-50

Home

12/30/2021

Saint Joseph's (PA)

L 83-56

Home

1/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 76-69

Away

1/5/2022

UMass

W 80-72

Home

1/14/2022

Davidson

L 87-84

Home

1/18/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/22/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/25/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/29/2022

VCU

-

Home

2/1/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

2/4/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

LIU

W 73-57

Home

12/12/2021

Miami

L 72-66

Away

12/30/2021

La Salle

W 69-61

Away

1/12/2022

Duquesne

W 72-71

Home

1/15/2022

Saint Louis

L 63-45

Away

1/18/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/22/2022

Davidson

-

Home

1/25/2022

Dayton

-

Away

1/30/2022

George Washington

-

Away

2/2/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

2/5/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Richmond at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
