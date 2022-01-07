Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond

  • The 72.8 points per game the Rams average are only 2.0 more points than the Spiders allow (70.8).
  • The Spiders' 73.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.
  • This season, the Rams have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
  • The Spiders' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Antonio Daye Jr. leads the Rams in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 3.2 assists.
  • Chuba Ohams is Fordham's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game.
  • The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Quisenberry, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Antrell Charlton is Fordham's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ohams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Tyler Burton sits on top of the Spiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he records 6.4 assists per game.
  • Burton is consistent from deep and leads the Spiders with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Gilyard (3.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Richmond while Burton (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Fordham Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Saint Francis (BKN)

W 68-46

Home

12/5/2021

Saint John's (NY)

L 83-69

Away

12/9/2021

LIU

W 73-57

Home

12/12/2021

Miami

L 72-66

Away

12/30/2021

La Salle

W 69-61

Away

1/8/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/12/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

1/15/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/19/2022

Dayton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Davidson

-

Home

1/30/2022

George Washington

-

Away

Richmond Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Old Dominion

W 67-61

Home

12/22/2021

Bucknell

W 81-50

Home

12/30/2021

Saint Joseph's (PA)

L 83-56

Home

1/2/2022

Saint Louis

L 76-69

Away

1/5/2022

UMass

W 80-72

Home

1/8/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/11/2022

George Mason

-

Home

1/14/2022

Davidson

-

Home

1/22/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/25/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

1/29/2022

VCU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Richmond at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
