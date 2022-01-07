How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Richmond Spiders (10-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fordham vs. Richmond
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Richmond
- The 72.8 points per game the Rams average are only 2.0 more points than the Spiders allow (70.8).
- The Spiders' 73.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Rams give up.
- This season, the Rams have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 44.4% of shots the Spiders' opponents have hit.
- The Spiders' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
Fordham Players to Watch
- Antonio Daye Jr. leads the Rams in points and assists per game, scoring 16.8 points and distributing 3.2 assists.
- Chuba Ohams is Fordham's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.3 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game.
- The Rams get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Quisenberry, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Antrell Charlton is Fordham's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Ohams leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Richmond Players to Watch
- Tyler Burton sits on top of the Spiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Jacob Gilyard's assist statline leads Richmond; he records 6.4 assists per game.
- Burton is consistent from deep and leads the Spiders with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Gilyard (3.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Richmond while Burton (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
W 68-46
Home
12/5/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 83-69
Away
12/9/2021
LIU
W 73-57
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
L 72-66
Away
12/30/2021
La Salle
W 69-61
Away
1/8/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
1/15/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/19/2022
Dayton
-
Away
1/22/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/30/2022
George Washington
-
Away
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Old Dominion
W 67-61
Home
12/22/2021
Bucknell
W 81-50
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 83-56
Home
1/2/2022
Saint Louis
L 76-69
Away
1/5/2022
UMass
W 80-72
Home
1/8/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/11/2022
George Mason
-
Home
1/14/2022
Davidson
-
Home
1/22/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/25/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
1/29/2022
VCU
-
Home