How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (0-6) hope to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Fordham Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
Key Stats for Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)
- The Rams average only 2.6 fewer points per game (75.1) than the Terriers allow (77.7).
- The Terriers average 6.6 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (70.9).
- This season, the Rams have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Terriers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Terriers have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Darius Quisenberry leads the Rams in scoring, tallying 19.0 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Chuba Ohams is Fordham's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Antonio Daye Jr. is its best passer, distributing 3.3 assists in each contest.
- Quisenberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Antrell Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Saint Francis (BKN) Players to Watch
- Michael Cubbage records 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Terriers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Saint Francis (BKN)'s assist leader is Rob Higgins with 2.8 per game. He also averages 7.0 points per game and grabs 1.2 rebounds per game.
- Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Terriers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Saint Francis (BKN)'s leader in steals is Higgins (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Hemphill (0.7 per game).
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
L 75-73
Home
11/22/2021
Akron
W 63-43
Home
11/23/2021
Delaware
L 81-71
Away
11/24/2021
Rice
W 84-74
Home
11/28/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 89-83
Away
12/1/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
12/5/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/9/2021
LIU
-
Home
12/12/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgia Southern
-
Home
12/30/2021
La Salle
-
Away
Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
St. Thomas
L 91-73
Home
11/18/2021
Penn State
L 74-59
Away
11/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 76-70
Away
11/26/2021
McNeese
L 71-59
Home
11/27/2021
N.C. A&T
L 73-67
Away
12/1/2021
Fordham
-
Away
12/5/2021
Hartford
-
Home
12/8/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Away
12/11/2021
Delaware State
-
Away
12/14/2021
Medgar Evers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Longwood
-
Home