    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (0-6) hope to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Fordham Rams (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

    How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Fordham vs. Saint Francis (BKN)

    • The Rams average only 2.6 fewer points per game (75.1) than the Terriers allow (77.7).
    • The Terriers average 6.6 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Rams allow their opponents to score (70.9).
    • This season, the Rams have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% lower than the 50.8% of shots the Terriers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Terriers have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.

    Fordham Players to Watch

    • Darius Quisenberry leads the Rams in scoring, tallying 19.0 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Chuba Ohams is Fordham's leading rebounder, grabbing 11.4 per game, while Antonio Daye Jr. is its best passer, distributing 3.3 assists in each contest.
    • Quisenberry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Antrell Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Saint Francis (BKN) Players to Watch

    • Michael Cubbage records 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Terriers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Saint Francis (BKN)'s assist leader is Rob Higgins with 2.8 per game. He also averages 7.0 points per game and grabs 1.2 rebounds per game.
    • Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is dependable from three-point range and leads the Terriers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Saint Francis (BKN)'s leader in steals is Higgins (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jack Hemphill (0.7 per game).

    Fordham Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    L 75-73

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Akron

    W 63-43

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Delaware

    L 81-71

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Rice

    W 84-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 89-83

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Saint Francis (BKN)

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgia Southern

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    St. Thomas

    L 91-73

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Penn State

    L 74-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 76-70

    Away

    11/26/2021

    McNeese

    L 71-59

    Home

    11/27/2021

    N.C. A&T

    L 73-67

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Medgar Evers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    St. Francis (N.Y.) at Fordham

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
