    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fordham Rams (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Carnesecca Arena
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham

    • The Red Storm put up 87.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.1 the Rams allow.
    • The Rams score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
    • The Red Storm make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

    Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

    • Julian Champagnie averages 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Posh Alexander is tops on the Red Storm at 5.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 12.2 points.
    • Montez Mathis is putting up 11.0 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Soriano is posting 8.8 points, 1.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
    • Stef Smith averages 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Fordham Players to Watch

    • Chuba Ohams paces the Rams in rebounding (12.6 per game), and produces 13.2 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
    • Darius Quisenberry is putting up 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
    • Antrell Charlton is putting up 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
    • Kyle Rose gets the Rams 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    December
    5
    2021

    Fordham at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
