How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (5-1) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Carnesecca Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Arena: Carnesecca Arena
Key Stats for Saint John's (NY) vs. Fordham
- The Red Storm put up 87.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 68.1 the Rams allow.
- The Rams score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm allow.
- The Red Storm make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Julian Champagnie averages 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Posh Alexander is tops on the Red Storm at 5.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 12.2 points.
- Montez Mathis is putting up 11.0 points, 2.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Joel Soriano is posting 8.8 points, 1.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
- Stef Smith averages 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams paces the Rams in rebounding (12.6 per game), and produces 13.2 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Darius Quisenberry is putting up 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.
- Antrell Charlton is putting up 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Kyle Rose gets the Rams 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
