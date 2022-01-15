How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (10-5, 1-1 A-10) host the Fordham Rams (9-5, 2-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Chaifetz Arena, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Louis
-13.5
140 points
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Fordham
- The 79.5 points per game the Billikens record are 11.1 more points than the Rams allow (68.4).
- The Rams score an average of 72.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up to opponents.
- This season, the Billikens have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins paces the Billikens at 7.7 assists per game, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 10.7 points. He is second in college basketball in assists.
- Francis Okoro averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
- Gibson Jimerson posts a team-best 16.5 points per game. He is also posting 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Nesbitt posts 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. is putting up 9.0 points, 0.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams paces the Rams in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 14.5 points and 1.9 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
- The Rams get 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Darius Quisenberry.
- The Rams get 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Antrell Charlton.
- The Rams receive 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Kyle Rose.
