Skip to main content

How to Watch Fordham vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Louis Billikens (10-5, 1-1 A-10) host the Fordham Rams (9-5, 2-0 A-10) in a matchup of A-10 rivals at Chaifetz Arena, tipping off at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Fordham

Saint Louis vs Fordham Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Louis

-13.5

140 points

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. Fordham

  • The 79.5 points per game the Billikens record are 11.1 more points than the Rams allow (68.4).
  • The Rams score an average of 72.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Billikens have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Rams' opponents have hit.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Yuri Collins paces the Billikens at 7.7 assists per game, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 10.7 points. He is second in college basketball in assists.
  • Francis Okoro averages a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field.
  • Gibson Jimerson posts a team-best 16.5 points per game. He is also posting 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Jordan Nesbitt posts 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Terrence Hargrove Jr. is putting up 9.0 points, 0.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Chuba Ohams paces the Rams in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 14.5 points and 1.9 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
  • The Rams get 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Darius Quisenberry.
  • The Rams get 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Antrell Charlton.
  • The Rams receive 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Kyle Rose.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Fordham at Saint Louis

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

1 minute ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy