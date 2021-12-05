Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Fordham at St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fordham goes for its fourth straight win Sunday night when it travels to St. John's to take on the Red Storm.
    Fordham goes on the road to face St. John's on Sunday night looking to win its fourth straight game and seventh of the year.

    How to Watch Fordham at Saint John's in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Fordham at St. John's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fordham has played a lot of close games so far and has gone to double overtime in two of them. The Rams head to St. John's looking to pull off the upset.

    St. John's will try and avoid the upset and bounce back after being beaten by No. 8 Kansas 95–75 on Friday night. Julian Champagnie led St. John's with 24 points and eight rebounds in that game, but Christian Braun had 31 points and eight rebounds for Kansas.

    The loss to the Jayhawks was just the Red Storm's second loss of the year and has them at 5–2 on the year. The Red Storm has played well but has been teetering on the edge of being upset as they needed overtime to beat NJIT and barely slipped by Saint Francis Brooklyn.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Fordham at St. John's

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    7:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
