How to Watch Fordham at St. John's

Fordham goes on the road to face St. John's on Sunday night looking to win its fourth straight game and seventh of the year.

How to Watch Fordham at Saint John's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fordham has played a lot of close games so far and has gone to double overtime in two of them. The Rams head to St. John's looking to pull off the upset.

St. John's will try and avoid the upset and bounce back after being beaten by No. 8 Kansas 95–75 on Friday night. Julian Champagnie led St. John's with 24 points and eight rebounds in that game, but Christian Braun had 31 points and eight rebounds for Kansas.

The loss to the Jayhawks was just the Red Storm's second loss of the year and has them at 5–2 on the year. The Red Storm has played well but has been teetering on the edge of being upset as they needed overtime to beat NJIT and barely slipped by Saint Francis Brooklyn.

