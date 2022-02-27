Fordham vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

How to Watch Fordham vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fordham Rams (13-14, 6-9 A-10) are at home in A-10 play against the UMass Minutemen (12-15, 5-10 A-10) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Fordham vs. UMass
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
Key Stats for Fordham vs. UMass
- The Rams put up 11.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Minutemen allow (77.7).
- The Minutemen put up an average of 74.6 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 66.4 the Rams allow to opponents.
- The Rams are shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
Fordham Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Rams this season is Darius Quisenberry, who averages 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Chuba Ohams leads Fordham in rebounding, averaging 11.3 per game, while Antrell Charlton leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.3 in each contest.
- Quisenberry leads the Rams in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Charlton and Ohams lead Fordham on the defensive end, with Charlton leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Ohams in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes collects 13.7 points and adds 5.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Trent Buttrick's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 11.1 points and 1.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- Rich Kelly is reliable from deep and leads the Minutemen with 2.2 made threes per game.
- UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Buttrick (0.7 per game).
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Duquesne
W 65-54
Away
2/15/2022
VCU
L 66-61
Home
2/20/2022
George Mason
W 50-47
Home
2/23/2022
La Salle
W 60-54
Home
2/26/2022
Davidson
L 66-45
Away
2/28/2022
UMass
-
Home
3/2/2022
UMass
-
Away
3/5/2022
George Washington
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 69-67
Home
2/16/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 83-71
Away
2/19/2022
La Salle
W 80-74
Home
2/23/2022
Dayton
L 82-61
Away
2/26/2022
VCU
L 77-62
Home
2/28/2022
Fordham
-
Away
3/2/2022
Fordham
-
Home
3/5/2022
George Mason
-
Away
